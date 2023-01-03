The league standings table, after Al-Ahly’s victory and Zamalek’s loss, before completing the 11th round

pounce Al-Ahly At the top of the Egyptian Premier League standings, after defeating Pyramids 3-0 in the 11th round, to raise its score to 27 points.

Al-Ahly took advantage of the gift of its rival, Zamalek, who fell 4 hours before the confrontation “The Red Genie” In front of Pyramids, with a score (1-2) against Aswan, to stop its score at 24 points.

Today, Tuesday, the eleventh round of the Premier League competition will complete the 2022-2023 season, and the fans will have a date with many summit matches and excitement in this week of the tournament.

Zamalek is the title holder of the last edition of the Egyptian League 2021-2022, while Pyramids finished runners-up for the first time in its history, and Al-Ahly came in third place.

Al-Ahly and Zamalek participate in the Champions League, and Pyramids and Future in the Confederation, and Zamalek crowned the Egyptian League title in the 2021-2022 season, while the Egyptian Cup competitions have not yet ended, as the quartet Al-Ahly, Zamalek, Smouha and Pyramids advanced to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The 64th edition of the Egyptian Premier League competitions started on October 18, 2022, which was its first edition in 1948, and the tournament is considered one of the best ever in the Middle East and Africa.

Al-Ahly is the historical champion of the Egyptian League after achieving the title 42 times, while Zamalek is the second most club to win the championship, with a total of 14 times, and Ismaily comes in third place, and also with a large difference from the runner-up, after winning the competition throughout its history on only three occasions.

Zamalek won the title in the last two seasons, to continue its control over the image of local titles in the past few seasons, while Pyramids ranked second in the 2021-22 season, beating Al-Ahly third.



league table

The dates of the eleventh round matches of the Egyptian League

Tuesday, January 3

El Mahalla Spinning & Ceramica… 2:45 p.m

The Arab Contractors & Border Guard… 2:45 p.m

Ismaily & Al Ahly Bank..5 pm

Future & Smouha..8 pm

Wednesday, January 4th

Pharco & Vanguards of the Army.. 5 pm

Egyptian league standings

The channel that broadcasts the Egyptian league matches

Ontime Sports broadcasts the Egyptian League matches, in the presence of an analytical studio that includes a group of Egyptian football stars.