The Legend Of The Hatred (Chapter 19) – Telly Updates

In Riddu’s room,
Riddu is caressing a photo of Vansh…
Riddu: Vansh….. Where are you…. Please come to me… I…I… Can’t understand what is happening around me… I…I… don’t know… Why…why…. Where is my Vansh and what is this Vihaan doing here……
Flash back,
Vansh ( Vihaan ) came to the hospital but stopped in the middle to answer a call.. Riddu saw him and stand behind him until the call end… But.,
Vansh( Vihaan) : I don’t want any mistake….. no one should know I am the one who tried to kill Arjun… ok? clear all the data…. don’t you dare to do any mistake… you know how bad this Vihaan.. ok?
Riddu ( thinking) ; what ? Vihaan? tried to kill bhai? then Vansh?
She was lost in thoughts and hide when Vihaan turned to go in to the hospital…
Flash Back end…
Riddu; Vihaaannnnnn I can kill you right now… but … but…. first I have to find my Vansh… for that I need you… but I never leave you Vihaan… you messed with me … may be I am an emotional fool but when someone messed me , I am a tigress whose thirst isn’t vanished until she taste her enemy’s blood…. wait and watch Vihaan…. I will trap you in your own game….
In somewhere,
Vihaan; Hey , twin bro what’s up?
Vansh was silent
Vihaan ( laughing)are you dumb… I heard you are not taking your meal … oh hoooo I don’t want to see my twin bro die because of hunger…
Vansh; why don’t you kill me right now… are you afraid… your coward…
Vihaan ; ha .. ha.. ha.. nice joke.. me and fear? not possible… you will die not now but soon
Vansh; huh! You can’t kill me.. Vansh’s death is not happening to someone’s will it happens when I permit it… do you understand?
Vihaan( grabbing Vansh’s collar) ; nice day dream … keep rocking your day dreaming twin bro… bye bye…. my sweet heart is waiting for me…..
Vansh; I hate it
In the night ,
Suhana ; bhua please tell me why my dad didn’t come yet ? will he bought me my favourite chocolates? I can’t sleep without him… mom also weeping ….
Riddu wanted to cry badly…. but she can’t … she can’t be weak in front of this little creature…
Riddu; baby your dad went on a trip to bring you more and more chocolates… so you love him so much no… so you have to be a good girl helping to your mom ok?
Suhana; okkkk
Riddu; so you can sleep with me tonight … I will tell you fairy tales until you sleep ok?
Suhana (cupping Riddu’s face); okkkk bhua….
After few hours…
Riddu was in a deep sleep when she heard a noise …. She walked toward there with sleeping eyes … she was shocked when she saw the person who is trying to creep into her room through window..
Riddu; what the hell are you doing in my room… aren’t you ashamed?
Voice; whyyyyyy ammm I ashaaamed…. I cameee tooo see my loveeee
Riddu; ( covering her nose)are you drunk?
Voice; nooooo never….
Riddu ( thinking) ; errrrr this Vihaannnnn I can kill him right now… this bastard is so irritating… errr
Vihaan; sweety… I… I… want to see your face( Rolling eyes seeing Riddu in her short and loose t- shirt) woow your so prettyyyyy
Riddu; shittt…. if you see me then go now… aren’t you ashamed to creep into a girl’s room in this mid night… you blo*dy cheaper…
Vihaan; ( placing his finger on Riddu’s lips ) shhhh shhhh I …. I … just want to see you but now you have to make me sleep in your lap singing a lullaby …..
Riddu; huh! are you crazy…. I am not your mom to sing you lullaby until you sleep….
Vihaan ( making a face ); ooo noo then give meeee somethingggg … after that I will leavee…… Pinky promiseeeee….
Riddu ( in a irritated voice ); what?
I hate; a kiss pleaseeeee
Before Riddu respond Vihaan shut his eyes and folded his lips and wait until she respond…. Riddu smirked at his position and poured him a basket of cold water making his eyes open along with his scream….
Vihaan; aaaa uuuu oooo awwwwe oooo wh… wha… what the … what the hell did youuu doooo
Riddu ( smiling); see I gave your body a cold water touch… are you felling happy? bye bye
saying this before he respond she pushed him out of her room and closed the door making him dumb……
Vihaan left there … he is not in his senses to understand what happened… after all for him it is just a ” la la…la…lalal….la…la.ala.lllla….”
Next day morning….
Vihaan was combing his hair when he saw a shadow behind him… it was just like a flash… before he turned, the shadow vanished… but then his met with something in the floor that he never imagined ….
Vihaan; Joker card? isn’t it the same joker card that I and Kabir used to scare Riddima… but how it come here… the shadow….
Vihaan was in a dilemma thinking of today incident … His heart was covering with an unknown fear that he never had… he feels he is unsecure now. but he console him telling its all his illusion… is it true? is it his illusion or a signal of upcoming Tusnami?
Vihaan had to face some such incidences that cannot be coincidence …..
01 incident,
When Vihaan was driving a truck came and tried to hit him purposely…. when he tried to scold the driver he left there with an evil smirk… then he saw the same joker card stick to his car’s front window with a note ” You missed the chance to die… but you will not next time.”
02 incident,
When he was engaging in office work, a workman came and give him his tea but he was totally hocked to see the same joker card in the tray with a not ” don’t drink it if you don’t want a instant death” …. he throw away the tea with shivering hands….
03 incident,
When Vihaan was walking in a street someone came and throw something liquid to his face… he covered his face screaming ” Acid … acid… acid… help me … help me…” but when he opened his eyes he saw his face was all right … then he saw something stick on his shirt ….. the same joker card with a note” Its just water… don’t be afraid… for your death , it has a special way… so wait”
Vihaan ; what is this ? I can’t understand what is happening now… these incident … are they coincidence or….. who the hell is following and threatening me like this…. how that person knew the Joker card mystery… no no.. no… no one can defeat me…..
In somewhere where Vihaan captive Vansh,
A person came towards Vansh and stand in front him… he seemed wearing a red hoodie …..
Vansh ( with a smirk); I knew you will come…
Person; shhh this is not the right time to talk … let’s begin
Vansh; The game of us… You , me and him…
both of them laughed and shacked hands accepting their partnership in this battle….
In Riddu’s room ,
Riddu was reading a book when she got a call from Siya….
Riddu; Hello Siya!
Siya was crying badly
Riddu; Siya… Siya…. why are you crying? what happend….
Siya; Riddu, dad…. dad…. da… d…
Riddu; what dad? for god’s sake tell me Siya
Siya ( crying); dad left us foreverr………. he left uss…….he left….
Riddu; whatttt? Raj uncle? noooooooo
