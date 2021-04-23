LATEST

The Livest Dog at UFC 261: Stefan Sekulic

The Livest Dog at UFC 261: Stefan Sekulic

Identify: Stefan Sekulic

Opponent: Dwight Grant

Odds: +194 (wager $100 to win $194)

There’s lots of causes to put in writing off somebody like Stefan Sekulic for his sophomore struggle. Firstly, he misplaced his debut (granted it was to Ramazan Emeev) and didn’t produce a lot offense within the course of. He’s been out of the cage for over two years, which additionally doesn’t bode effectively for a fighter. Additionally, he’s coming again for the primary time since a USADA suspension. None of that appears to lend itself to having confidence within the Serbian fighter.

Nonetheless, you’ll additionally discover none of that has to do together with his precise talent, which is why I see him as a price play right here. He’s preventing a man with an inclination to get just a little wild on the ft in Dwight Grant. His single legs and high recreation work are the right counter to this model. I count on him to duck beneath throughout some exchanges and wind up grinding out a win right here.

Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic odds - BestFightOdds

2021 Document: 3-9 (1 withdrawal)
Earnings (based mostly on $100 wager/occasion): -($330)
Return on Funding: -21%

2018-20 Document: 45-72 (+1.1%)

