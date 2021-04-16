The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 24: Alex Munoz

Watch stay sports activities and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for under $4.99 a month. Begin your 7-day free trial as we speak!

Title: Alex Munoz

Opponent: Luis Pena

Odds: +125 (guess $100 to win $125)

This one can actually be oversimplified by the paths to victory mannequin. Sure, Pena is undoubtedly higher on the toes and sure has higher submissions expertise. No, I don’t assume that both will matter within the slightest.

Munoz has a transparent path to victory through his wrestling. Whereas his percentages within the UFC/Contender Collection might not look nice (a mere 45%) he did face Nasrat Haqparast on quick discover for a type of fights. Even so, he managed to take down the UFC veteran as soon as. Pena’s takedown protection has not been significantly good within the UFC. Not solely did guys like Matt Frevola rack up takedowns on him, however so did guys like Steven Peterson and Steve Garcia, who aren’t actually wrestler varieties.

I think about this battle will come down as to whether or not Pena can get again up and look ok within the standing to win a call. I’m prepared to have a look at that plus quantity to say it received’t be sufficient.

2021 Report: 3-8 (1 withdrawal)

Earnings (based mostly on $100 guess/occasion): -($230)

Return on Funding: -19%

2018-20 Report: 45-72 (+1.1%)

