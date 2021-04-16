LATEST

The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 24: Alex Munoz

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Livest Dog at UFC Vegas 24: Alex Munoz

Watch stay sports activities and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for under $4.99 a month. Begin your 7-day free trial as we speak!

Title: Alex Munoz

Opponent: Luis Pena

Odds: +125 (guess $100 to win $125)

This one can actually be oversimplified by the paths to victory mannequin. Sure, Pena is undoubtedly higher on the toes and sure has higher submissions expertise. No, I don’t assume that both will matter within the slightest.

Munoz has a transparent path to victory through his wrestling. Whereas his percentages within the UFC/Contender Collection might not look nice (a mere 45%) he did face Nasrat Haqparast on quick discover for a type of fights. Even so, he managed to take down the UFC veteran as soon as. Pena’s takedown protection has not been significantly good within the UFC. Not solely did guys like Matt Frevola rack up takedowns on him, however so did guys like Steven Peterson and Steve Garcia, who aren’t actually wrestler varieties.

points bet banner

I think about this battle will come down as to whether or not Pena can get again up and look ok within the standing to win a call. I’m prepared to have a look at that plus quantity to say it received’t be sufficient.

2021 Report: 3-8 (1 withdrawal)
Earnings (based mostly on $100 guess/occasion): -($230)
Return on Funding: -19%

2018-20 Report: 45-72 (+1.1%)

Store all issues UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a way for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
17
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top