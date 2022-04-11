The Long Read: Evan Tony – News

As fans, we have all experienced that feeling of dread before the penalty kick.

That feeling in the pit of your stomach. Look for cracks between your fingers. Probably not watching at all.

For those of us in the stands, it is difficult – perhaps impossible – to sympathize with the player standing on top of the ball. One person who can relate is Kevin O’Connor.

Kevin was Brentford’s penalty taker for most of his career. His last kick in professional football was a victory penalty in August 2014 in shootout victories over Dagenham and Redbridge. He understands the pressure involved.

When I asked Kevin to name the best penalty taker I’d seen during an interview late last year, he didn’t hesitate for a second.

“Ivan Tony,” he said. “They have developed a …