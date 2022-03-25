The Lost City lets Channing Tatum play against Channing Tatum

After exiting the screening of the Lost City, The idea that I kept coming up with over and over is that the film’s leads — Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum — are two of Hollywood’s biggest names who haven’t been in a Marvel movie. I think it’s a testament to the superhero genre’s chokehold on the business of making movies. But it also says a lot about Bullock and Tatum’s star power (Tatum was involved with a movie about the X-Man known as The Gambit, but that eventually ended) and, apparently from, how rare is it that a movie like the Lost City Present.

Directed by Aaron and Adam Nye, who co-wrote a story by Seth Gordon with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, the Lost City is an action-adventure rom-com not based on pre-existing ip…