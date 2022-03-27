The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25 are out and it’s $70 million jackpot

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 25th have been revealed, so it’s time to check your tickets!

For this Lotto Max draw, there is a huge jackpot of $70 million to grab as well as 13 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25

Lotto Max Winning Numbers There are 3, 7, 16, 18, 27, 32 and 37 for the draw on March 25. The bonus number is 17.

To reiterate, the number to be on your ticket is 6262807.

With MaxMillions Draw, the winning numbers are: