The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25 are out and it’s $70 million jackpot

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on March 25th have been revealed, so it’s time to check your tickets!
For this Lotto Max draw, there is a huge jackpot of $70 million to grab as well as 13 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, March 25
Lotto Max Winning Numbers There are 3, 7, 16, 18, 27, 32 and 37 for the draw on March 25. The bonus number is 17.
To reiterate, the number to be on your ticket is 6262807.
With MaxMillions Draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 04, 10, 13, 15, 26 and 45
- 3, 6, 16, 27, 31, 33 and 42
- 4, 14, 15, 34, 37, 43 and 48
- 7, 9, 18, 32, 39, 41 and 49
- 9, 12, 17, 24, 27, 36 and 38
- 12, 21, 23, 25, 37, 49 and 50
- 17, 18, 26, 27, 30, 31 and 36
- 3, 5, 6, 9, 11, 22 and 31
- 4, 6, 27, 29, 31, 32 and 38
- 6, 15, 21, 26, 27, 31 and 35
- 7, 16, 19, 20,…