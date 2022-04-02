The Malvinas: Minute by Minute Acts and Tributes to 40 Years of War

President Alberto Fernandez together with veterans of the Malvinas war

It marks the 40th anniversary of the landing of Argentine troops on the Malvinas Islands on 2 April 1982, which marked the beginning of a military campaign that sought to gain sovereignty over the area and led to fighting. British occupation forces which lasted for two months and 12 days.

As is often the case on this date, leaders of the political spectrum, including the President Alberto Fernandez and his vice, Christina Kirchnerexpressed his solidarity with the relatives of those killed in that armed conflict.

On the other hand, under the motto “The Malvinas Us”The executive power announced the agenda of activities to be held this Saturday, including…