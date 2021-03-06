The Man Behaith Jathi Ratnalu – TheMiracleTech

Nag Ashwin who gave back to back hits with his first two films, starring in Jatti Ratnalu featuring Navneet Polyshetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna. Anudeep KV has directed the film. Meanwhile, before the film’s release, Nag Ashwin made interesting revelations about his next project with Rathi Ratnalu and Prabhas.

How did the film go?

Actually, Anudeep did not approach. I liked his short film and got a proposal to make a full length comedy entertainer on the lines of Jandhyala and SV Krishna Reddy’s films. Since I traveled from the beginning of script writing, I gave them some suggestions.

Naveen Polyshetti, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna were playing the role of whose choice for the film?

Naveen and Vijay are my good friends since Life is Beautiful. I initially planned to make my first film Yevadu Subrahmanyam with Vijay and Naveen. But, it was not physical. When Anudeep told me the story, I felt that Naveen would be the right choice. Since Priyadarshi and Rahul also liked the story, they came on board to play the other two lead roles.

What is the story of Jatt Ratnalu?

It is a two and a half hour nonstop comedy entertainer. Coming into the story, this is how three mindless people get caught up in a serious crime. Like Money Money and Angnaga, it is an out and hilarious entertainment.

What about director Anudeep?

At first, I loved his pure innocence. A good summer is needed to make a comedy film. Anudeep has a good heart and that is why the film became good.

Will you continue producing films?

I have no intention of moving forward as a producer. But, I will encourage good and content-rich films through Swapna Cinema.

Finally, speaking about Prabhas’s film, Nag Ashwin said that it will be a different film with a unique concept. “It will take some time to create a new world for the film. We are planning to start shooting from July. “

