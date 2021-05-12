The man who could not die!

Eos fell in love with a youth named Goddess Dawn Tithonius, and the two spent many happy years together. But when Eos Devi retained her youth, Tithonius began to age. He asked his beloved to grant him immortality. She could not do it on her own so she filed her case with the supreme god Zeus. Zeus reluctantly granted the boon.

Unfortunately the story does not have a happy ending. Tithonius had forgotten to ask for eternal youth. However, he could not die, but he was not of age.

As she got older she became wrinkled and crooked and rebellious ugly. He pleads with Eos to help him. She could not take back the gift of immortality nor give her back her youth. But she could change her appearance. He turned her into a grasshopper.