ENTERTAINMENT

The man who could not die!

Avatar

Eos fell in love with a youth named Goddess Dawn Tithonius, and the two spent many happy years together. But when Eos Devi retained her youth, Tithonius began to age. He asked his beloved to grant him immortality. She could not do it on her own so she filed her case with the supreme god Zeus. Zeus reluctantly granted the boon.

Unfortunately the story does not have a happy ending. Tithonius had forgotten to ask for eternal youth. However, he could not die, but he was not of age.

As she got older she became wrinkled and crooked and rebellious ugly. He pleads with Eos to help him. She could not take back the gift of immortality nor give her back her youth. But she could change her appearance. He turned her into a grasshopper.

Related Items:

Most Popular

81
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
58
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
25
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top