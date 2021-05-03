ENTERTAINMENT

The man who reached the ATM to withdraw money, did such an act, the camera was captured, the video went viral

Avatar

In view of the worldwide corona virus havoc, sanitizers and other precautionary items are now kept in public places. Sanitizers are kept outside shops, banks, bus / railway stations so that you can get your hand sanitized before entry.

But a funny video is going viral on social media between Corona Kahar. In this, a person goes to an ATM. He tries to withdraw the money but the money does not come out. A slip comes out and he takes out his card.

After this, the person sees a sanitizer in the stand next to it. He takes out the sanitizer bottle and walks out keeping it in the bag he brought with him. This video has been shared from a Facebook page called Video Nation. Now people are getting different types of reactions on this.

