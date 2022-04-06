The Maple Leafs scored four in the second period, but fell 7-6 to the Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight blocks a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting during the second period of an NHL hockey game on April 5 in Sunrise, Fla.Rebecca Blackwell / The Associated Press

Scored three goals in 1 minute 15 seconds. Seven combined in the second period. One team charges ahead. Other charges back. A couple of records have been set. Yes, Tuesday night was a similar game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.

It was more like the NBA. You know, a team goes past 30 and then the result hinges on a three-pointer on the buzzer.

In this one, Jonathan Huberdeau scored in overtime with 2:13 remaining to give the Panthers a 7-6 win. The left wing scored twice and had three assists in the win and became the first player to do so…