The Masked Singer: Camille Comble’s joke on Bruce Willis that went wrong with internet users

family on 30 march Bruce Willis took to social media to announce very sad news, great American actor best known for his roles in Die Hard, Sixth Sense either army of 12 monkeysHe is forced to end his film career due to illness. “Our dear Bruce has had health issues and recently has been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities, So, and after careful consideration, Bruce is leaving the career that meant so much to him.” Wrote his wife, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their five daughters on his Instagram account. a wave…