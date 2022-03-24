LATEST

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Spoilers: Is Thingamabob NFL star Jordan Mailata? Here are the clues

Posted on
'The Masked Singer' Season 7 Spoilers: Is Thingamabob NFL star Jordan Mailata? Here are the clues

After surviving elimination in the first two episodes of “The Masked Singer” Season 7, Thingmbob from Team Cudley is all set to compete for a spot in the show’s finale in the upcoming episode. With the new episode just around the corner, we couldn’t help guessing who might be hiding under the giant outfit.

After carefully analyzing the clues and listening to the tone of the celebrity behind the Thingmabob mask, many fans are convinced that NFL player Jordan Malata may be hiding under the costume. Read on to learn all the clues that clearly point to the NFL…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
475
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
430
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
404
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top