‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Spoilers: Is Thingamabob NFL star Jordan Mailata? Here are the clues

After surviving elimination in the first two episodes of “The Masked Singer” Season 7, Thingmbob from Team Cudley is all set to compete for a spot in the show’s finale in the upcoming episode. With the new episode just around the corner, we couldn’t help guessing who might be hiding under the giant outfit.

After carefully analyzing the clues and listening to the tone of the celebrity behind the Thingmabob mask, many fans are convinced that NFL player Jordan Malata may be hiding under the costume. Read on to learn all the clues that clearly point to the NFL…