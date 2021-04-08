LATEST

The Masters 2021 start time as DeChambeau and Johnson battle for Green Jacket

The 2020 Masters was rescheduled for November due to the COVID-19 lockdown and this year there will be a limited number of fans

Dustin Johnson was only presented with the Green Jacket in November, now he is back to reclaim it at the 2021 Masters Championship.

Yes, it’s Masters time again as the eyes and ears of the world focus on Augusta.

Getty Images – Getty

Johnson, the local boy, will be among the favourites going into the tournament – the first major championship of the year.

No player has successfully defended the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002.

1 When does The Masters begin?
2 What channel is it on?
3 Who won the 2020 edition?
4 What are the latest odds on winners?
5 The Masters: First round tee-off times

When does The Masters begin?

The Masters gets under way on Thursday, April 8 until Sunday. Played in Georgia, the event is live from Augusta National and will have a limited number of fans.

Play will begin at 1pm on their opening two days and at 6pm over the weekend.

Getty Images – Getty

What channel is it on?

Sky Sports Masters will be showing the action live in the UK.

However, global broadcasting restrictions mean that full live coverage will begin from 7.30pm over the first two days then 8pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday. The BBC will be broadcasting nightly highlights.

Who won the 2020 edition?

Played seven months later than normal because of COVID-19 concerns, Johnson, who grew up an hour from Augusta, triumphed.

Not just that, he broke the tournament scoring record that had stood for 23 years, winning by five shots.

What are the latest odds on winners?

As of 6 April, these are the prices from Betfair.

Bryson DeChambeau – 17/2
Dustin Johnson – 9/1
Jordan Spieth – 10/1
Justin Thomas – 10/1
Jon Rahm – 11/1
Rory McIlroy – 16/1

The Masters: First round tee-off times

USA unless stated, all times local and starting at hole 1, (a) denotes amateurs

08:00 Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

08:12 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Matt Jones (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

08:24 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

08:36 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb

08:45 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)

09:00 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendan Todd

09:12 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)

09:24 Danny Willet (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Kevin Kisner

09:36 Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

09:48 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

10:06 Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

10:18 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson, Chirstiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

10:30 Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (Eng), Tyler Strafaci (a)

10:42 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

10:54 Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng)

11:06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Martin Laird (Sco)

11:18 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 am Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

11:42 Mike Weird (Can), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

11:54 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin

12:12 Victor Perez (Fra), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus)

12:24 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne (a)

12:36 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar

13:00 Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (Eng), Ryan Palmer

13:12 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

13:24 Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13:36 Adam Scott (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

13:48 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas

14:00 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith (Aus), Collin Morikawa

