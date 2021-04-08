The Masters 2021 start time as DeChambeau and Johnson battle for Green Jacket

Dustin Johnson was only presented with the Green Jacket in November, now he is back to reclaim it at the 2021 Masters Championship.
Yes, it’s Masters time again as the eyes and ears of the world focus on Augusta.
Johnson, the local boy, will be among the favourites going into the tournament – the first major championship of the year.
No player has successfully defended the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002.
When does The Masters begin?
The Masters gets under way on Thursday, April 8 until Sunday. Played in Georgia, the event is live from Augusta National and will have a limited number of fans.
Play will begin at 1pm on their opening two days and at 6pm over the weekend.
What channel is it on?
Sky Sports Masters will be showing the action live in the UK.
However, global broadcasting restrictions mean that full live coverage will begin from 7.30pm over the first two days then 8pm on Saturday and 7pm on Sunday. The BBC will be broadcasting nightly highlights.
Who won the 2020 edition?
Played seven months later than normal because of COVID-19 concerns, Johnson, who grew up an hour from Augusta, triumphed.
Not just that, he broke the tournament scoring record that had stood for 23 years, winning by five shots.
What are the latest odds on winners?
As of 6 April, these are the prices from Betfair.
Bryson DeChambeau – 17/2
Dustin Johnson – 9/1
Jordan Spieth – 10/1
Justin Thomas – 10/1
Jon Rahm – 11/1
Rory McIlroy – 16/1
The Masters: First round tee-off times
USA unless stated, all times local and starting at hole 1, (a) denotes amateurs
08:00 Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
08:12 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Matt Jones (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
08:24 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
08:36 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb
08:45 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)
09:00 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendan Todd
09:12 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)
09:24 Danny Willet (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Kevin Kisner
09:36 Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
09:48 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
10:06 Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
10:18 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson, Chirstiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
10:30 Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (Eng), Tyler Strafaci (a)
10:42 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
10:54 Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng)
11:06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Martin Laird (Sco)
11:18 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
11:30 am Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
11:42 Mike Weird (Can), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
11:54 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin
12:12 Victor Perez (Fra), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus)
12:24 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne (a)
12:36 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
12:48 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar
13:00 Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (Eng), Ryan Palmer
13:12 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
13:24 Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
13:36 Adam Scott (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
13:48 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas
14:00 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith (Aus), Collin Morikawa
