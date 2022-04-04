The Masters 2022 – Who Can and Absolutely Not, and the Ongoing Tiger Woods Question

Augusta, Ga. – Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods says it will be a “game-time decision” whether he plays in the 86th Masters, which is set to begin on Thursday.

Woods, 46, hasn’t played a round in a regular PGA Tour event in more than 500 days. He is recovering from serious injuries to his right leg and right leg in a car wreck outside Los Angeles on February 23, 2021. Woods was at Augusta National on Sunday to continue his practice and preparation.

The 2022 Masters: Tea Times, Television Coverage and More

With Woods potentially back on the field, who is going to win the Masters may not be the biggest question in the tournament. This is how Woods, a 15-time major champion, plays and, if he does, could be fighting for a sixth green jacket.

