The Masters betting offers: Get 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top six

RORY MCILROY is gearing up for another charge at The Masters.

And bookmakers William Hill are offering brand new customers colossal odds of 60/1 that Rory will finish in the top six at Augusta.

How to claim this offer…

Rory McIlroy 60/1 special

  1. Visit the William Hill website using your mobile HERE*
  2. Register a new account, making sure to use EPM60 in the Promo Code section
  3. Once registered, click the link to add Rory McIlroy to finish in the top 6 at The Masters to your bet slip
  4. Place a maximum £1 stake on your selection
  5. If you’re successful, your account will be credited with £60 (6 x 10) in FREE BETS within 48 hours
Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

The Northern Irishman is still searching for the elusive Green Jacket to complete a historic career Grand Slam of all four majors.

The 31-year-old, who has slipped to 12th in the world rankings, had looked certain to win the tournament back in 2011.

But he squandered a four-shot lead during a nightmare final round.

But it’s been a decade since that fateful day and McIlroy has recorded FIVE top-10 finishes at Augusta in the six subsequent competitions.

He’s priced at 18/1 to win this year but new William Hill customers can take advantage of their special – offering McIlroy to secure a top-six finish at 60/1!*

Ahead of Thursday’s start, he said: “I’ve played a bunch of really good rounds on this golf course before, but just not four in a row.

“That’s the challenge and, if I can do that and get my head in the right place and feel like my game’s where it needs to be, then I’ve no doubt that I can put it all together.”

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

*18+ Play Safe. New customers using EPM60. Mobile only. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 01 April 2021 until 13:00 on 8 April 2021. Max £1 bet at 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top 6 at the Masters. Returns paid as 6 x £10 free bets (30 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. Begambleaware.org

