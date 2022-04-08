The Masters: Cameron Smith’s rollercoaster ride sets clubhouse lead despite final-hole disappointment

Tea That was enough for Cameron Smith’s good, bad and ugly game of golf to post a first-round 68 at the Masters and take the clubhouse lead.

Smith, the Players’ winner last month, was excited to go into the tournament, but started and ended his round with a double bogey.

Fortunately for the Australian in an extraordinary round, there were eight birdies in the middle. Smith had distanced himself and the field as he stood on the 18th tee, but then hit a three-put for a poor drive, a bad wedge and two shots.

It took ten holes for Dustin Johnson, winner of the November Masters in 2020, to join Smith at four-under. Birdies in second, seventh, ninth and tenth saw him get off to a perfect start, erasing memories of last year when he missed the cut…