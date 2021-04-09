The!! Masters Golf 2021 Live TV Channel Stream Free Coverage – Film Daily

Covid-19 crossed and now time to Watch Masters Golf Tournament 2021 Live Stream online on your devices from anywhere in the world and get access to the tournament schedule.

The Masters Tournament is one of the four major championships in professional golf. Scheduled for April 5-11, 2021.

Following is a detailed guideline to watch the 2021 Masters Golf live streaming of all 4 days and rounds on TV and online through The Masters Golf 2021 live stream will available at CBS TV as well as on ESPN. Some early-round coverage is available on ESPN only.

How to watch US Masters 2021 Tournament

CBS and ESPN are the official broadcasters of the Masters Tournament. Coverage is divided between both of the networks. ESPN holds the right for early-round coverage, while CBS cover the main event.

Since ESPN is a premium sports channel, your cable TV operator might not provide ESPN. On the other hand, you will surely have CBS. If you don’t have the CBS, make sure you contact your cable TV provider. Alternatively, you can buy a digital antenna and get CBS to watch the 2021 Masters live stream.

What channel is showing the Masters Golf Live?

Masters will be available on many channels all over the world. For the USA viewers, CBS is showing the Masters Live throughout the second week in November. People from the UK will also want to know the Channel name. For them, the Sky Sports channel is the only option.

How can you Watch 2021 Masters Golf Live Stream in the US without Cable?

As cable become old fashioned, some viewers might not have a cable in their TV. Instead, they prefer watching TV without cable on the internet. The following are all the possible ways to watch Masters without cable.

CBS All Access

If you are considering to watch CBS only, CBS All Access is a great option to watch 2021 Masters without cable. This service is solely from CBS. This service costs only $5.99 per month.

With six bucks you will also have access to more than 10,000 CBS on-demand episodes. It has no contract option, which is available in most of the US states. CBS all access works on almost all the modern devices without the hassle of cable or satellite. Most importantly, the subscriber can cancel the service anytime.

How to watch Masters Golf 2021 Live Streaming in the UK?

Since 1986 BBC has been broadcasting the Masters in the UK as well as live radio commentary, from 2011 Masters, Sky Sports started broadcasting along with BBC. This year BBC lost the right to live to stream the tournament, they can only show the delayed highlights.

This year there will not be any free live streaming of Masters 2021 in the UK.

2021 Masters Live Streaming options in Ireland

Eir Sport is the leading broadcasting partner along with RTE. Eir Sports broadcast four rounds while RTE telecast on the weekends only. Besides those channels, Sky Sports may show all the actions as they had broadcasted in 2019.

Eir will start the coverage at 8 PM on Thursday, while Sky Sports may start the broadcast at 2 PM, which will show the whole day. There is a chance that BBC two will also stream the Masters on Saturday and Sunday, but they may start at 7:30 PM.

Watch 2021 Masters Golf Live Online in Canada

Bell Media owns the broadcasting rights in Canada. Masters coverage is divided between TSN and CTV. TSN telecast on cable TV. There is French-language coverage too in Canada, which is carried by RDS.

Both TSN and CTV will broadcast the weekend rounds. TSN will show the opening rounds on Wednesday at 3 PM ET, and they will end the broadcast after the final on Sunday. For the bonus coverage, you have to subscribe to TSN GO.

How to Watch Masters Tournament 2021 Golf in Australia for Free?

Nine Network’s Gem channel broadcasted 2019 Masters. They may have the broadcasting rights this year too. Gem will start the telecast from 4:30 am in Australia, which is available for free.

Will the 2021 Masters be broadcast in 4k?

Masters has started broadcasting in 4k since 2018. Direct TV telecasted the Masters in 4k HD in 2018 as well as in 2019. Masters 2021 will also be transmitted in 4k. They will use Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) for 4K streaming.

How to watch Masters Live Stream from anywhere in the World Using VPN?

If you want to watch Masters 2021 outside of your home country, you will find your TV streaming site is geo-blocked. To access TV streaming service from a geo-blocked location, you will need a VPN. Virtual Private Network AKA VPN allows accessing any website from anywhere from the World.

Using a VPN is easy.

The first step is to search on Google for the VPN, and you will find hundreds of them. Select a top one like Express VPN or Nord VPN.

The second step is installing any of the VPN services on your PC or mobile devices.

After installing, the third step is to open the account.

After that fourth step comes, which is selecting a US IP address and connect.

Use Smart DNS proxies to watch the Masters 2021

If anyone doesn’t want to pay for the VPN, DNS proxies are their second choice. It is a way to bypass geolocation. DNS is the physical location of a PC or its user. DNS proxy allows a user to define his alternate location.

To use a proxy DNS, you have to Google about it. Google will give you tutorials, which help teach you the process. Google also has its DNS, which you may use. Our suggestion is to follow any of the guidelines. But, DNS proxies are not effective like those VPNs.

About Masters Golf details

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon and Billy Kratzert begin coverage of the 2021 Masters on Thursday morning with Featured Groups. In addition, Brian Crowell and Colt Knost will serve as announcers for the Featured Groups live streaming coverage of select pairings throughout their entire round each day.