The Masters Live: Cameron Smith chases Scottie Schaeffler in the final round at Augusta Nationals

Australia’s Cameron Smith at Augusta National is looking at Back Nine as an uphill challenge – but Rory McIlroy’s superb chip-in at 18 sets the target for leader Scotty Schaeffler.

Follow the action in Closing Hole on our live blog.

leaderboard

  • Scotty Scheffler -12 (-16)
  • Rory McIlroy-7 (64)
  • Cameron Smith -5 (16)
  • Colin Morikawa -4 (67)
  • Shane Lowry -4 (17)
  • Will Zalatoris -3 (67)
  • Corey Connors -3 (70)

by Dean Bilton

Smith and Schaeffler on the 17th tee

long and straight. just pick it up there.

The driver is off today, he misses the big left game a lot. He flies to the fairway well again.

Scheffler tries to play one of his dog-ugly draws, but it doesn’t turn up. It remembers well on the right.


