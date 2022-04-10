The Masters Live: Cameron Smith chases Scottie Schaeffler in the final round at Augusta Nationals

Australia’s Cameron Smith at Augusta National is looking at Back Nine as an uphill challenge – but Rory McIlroy’s superb chip-in at 18 sets the target for leader Scotty Schaeffler.
- Scotty Scheffler -12 (-16)
- Rory McIlroy-7 (64)
- Cameron Smith -5 (16)
- Colin Morikawa -4 (67)
- Shane Lowry -4 (17)
- Will Zalatoris -3 (67)
- Corey Connors -3 (70)
by Dean Bilton
Smith and Schaeffler on the 17th tee
long and straight. just pick it up there.
The driver is off today, he misses the big left game a lot. He flies to the fairway well again.
Scheffler tries to play one of his dog-ugly draws, but it doesn’t turn up. It remembers well on the right.
