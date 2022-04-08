The Masters Live: Leaderboards and Tiger Woods’ latest score surpasses Sungjae Im at Augusta

Tiger Woods caught cursing ‘f*** off’ on the Masters hot-mic

Follow all the action in Augusta from day two as the Masters leaderboard begins to take shape.

All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ impressive return yesterday, with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive 71 to stay in contention, despite this being his first official PGA Tour round since a near-fatal car accident. , which made him feel “lucky”. Existing”. Later, Woods said that he was “right where I needed to be” but admitted that his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “It’s not easy walking, Difficult.” “It’s going to be difficult for the rest of my life.”

That round left Woods some four shots behind, however, with Sungjae Im’s 67 leading him outright…