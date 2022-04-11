The Masters: Rory McIlroy ‘as happy’ as he’s ever been after finishing 18th in surprise final round

Rory McIlroy says his chip in 18th equals the lowest final-round score in Masters history “as happy as he has ever been on the golf course”.

McIlroy, 32, made six birdies and an eagle after leading the American 10 shots after the start of the day at Augusta.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable what I played and finished like that,” said the four-time major champion.

“This tournament never ceases to amaze. It’s as happy as I’ve ever been on the golf course.”

Birdies in first, third, seventh, eighth and 10th, followed by an eagle in 13th saw McIlroy rise up the leaderboard and raise hopes of a surprise comeback in his latest attempt at the Career Grand Slam.

When he couldn’t improve his score in the following four holes, but a brilliant bunker…