The Masters: Scotty Scheffler Leads Chasing Augusta, Cameron Smith & Shane Lowry

-9 S. Scheffler (USA); -6 C Smith (Australia); -4 I Sung-jae (Kor); -2 C Schwartzell (SA), S Lowry (Ireland); -1 J Thomas (USA), C Connors (Can); I De Willett (England) Other Selected: +1 T Fleetwood (England), R McIlroy (NI), C Morikawa (US), D Johnson (US); +2 H Matsuyama (JPN); +3 L Westwood (England); +4 M Fitzpatrick (England); +6 R McIntyre (SCO); +7 T Woods (US), Je Rahm (Spa); +9 T Hatton (England)

World number one Scotty Scheffler is in good shape to win his first major at the 2022 Masters, despite going down nine in Saturday’s third round to give hope to his rivals.

The 25-year-old American shot an under 71 in the last seven holes – carding four bogeys – to take a three-stroke lead in Sunday’s final round.

of australia Cameron Smith The nearest challenger is at six under.

28-year-old Smith went back…