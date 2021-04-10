LATEST

The Masters tee times and third round pairings with Rose out last

Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November

The 2021 Masters is heating up nicely with England’s Justin Rose leading the battle for the famous Green Jacket.

It’s just seven months since Dustin Johnson blasted his way to glory in Augusta with the 2020 tournament having been rearranged to November due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, the historic championship is back in it’s traditional April date and the golfing world is ready for another classic.

Rose has been superb over the opening two rounds and holds a one shot lead over Will Zalatoris and Brian Harman.

A number of top names are in the mix as we head into the weekend’s action but the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka missed the cut.

Here is the full rundown of the tee times for the third round at the Masters…

The Masters: Third round tee-off times

All times local and starting at hole 1, Georgia is 5 hours behind UK unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs

09:40 Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng)
09:50 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Adam Scott (Aus)
10:00 Billy Horschel, Phil Mickelson
10:10 Jason Kokrak, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
10:20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Webb Simpson
10:30 am Jim Herman, Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
10:40 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Matt Wallace (Eng)
10:50 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Patrick Reed
11:00 Harris English, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
11:20 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
11:30 Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
11:40 Martin Laird (Sco), Jon Rahm (Spa)
11:50 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bubba Watson
12:00 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Brendon Todd
12:10 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Michael Thompson
12:20 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Shane Lowry (Irl)
12:30 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
12:40 Stewart Cink, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
13:00 Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Jones (Off)
13:10 Corey Conners (Can), Collin Morikawa
13:20 Ryan Palmer, Cameron Smith (Aus)
13:30 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele
13:40 Cameron Champ, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
13:50 Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
14:00 Jordan Spieth, Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
14:10 Brian Harman, Marc Leishman (Aus)
14:20 Justin Rose (Eng), Will Zalatoris

