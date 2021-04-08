The Masters tee times: Defending champion Johnson to play with amateur Strafaci

The 2021 Masters is set to get under way today as the world’s best golfers battle it out for the famous Green Jacket once again.

It’s just seven months since Dustin Johnson blasted his way to glory in Augusta with the 2020 tournament having been rearranged to November due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

GETTY IMAGES Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November

Now, the historic championship is back in it’s traditional April date and the golfing world is ready for another classic.

This Major is wide open with a host of star names in contention to win in Georgia this week.

The first round will get under way on Thursday at 1pm UK time with Michael Thompson and Hudson Swafford making up the first group out.

There are some mouthwatering groupings over the first two rounds including Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood and the amateur Tyler Strafaci.

Here is the full rundown of all the tee times for the opening two rounds at the Masters…

Getty Images – Getty Rory McIlroy will play alongside Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm at the Masters

The Masters: First round tee-off times

USA unless stated, all times local and starting at hole 1, (a) denotes amateurs

08:00 Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

08:12 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Matt Jones (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

08:24 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

08:36 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb

08:45 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)

09:00 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendan Todd

09:12 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)

09:24 Danny Willet (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Kevin Kisner

09:36 Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

09:48 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

10:06 Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

10:18 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson, Chirstiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

10:30 Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (Eng), Tyler Strafaci (a)

10:42 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

10:54 Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng)

11:06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Martin Laird (Sco)

11:18 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 am Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

11:42 Mike Weird (Can), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

11:54 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin

12:12 Victor Perez (Fra), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus)

12:24 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne (a)

12:36 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar

13:00 Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (Eng), Ryan Palmer

13:12 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

13:24 Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13:36 Adam Scott (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

13:48 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas

14:00 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith (Aus), Collin Morikawa

Getty Images – Getty The 2021 Masters will get under way on Thursday, April 8

The Masters: Second round tee-off times

08:00 Martin Laird (Sco), Vijay Singh (Fij)

08:12 Brian Gay, Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker

08:24 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

08:36 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Mike Weir (Can)

08:48 Lanto Griffin, Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

09:00 Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus), Victor Perez (Fra)

09:12 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne

09:24 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

09:36 Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng)

09:48 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer

10:06 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler

10:18 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sung Jae Im (Kor)

10:30 Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)

10:42 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas

10:54 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith (Aus), Jordan Spieth

11:06 Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson

11:18 am Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus), Sandy Lyle (Sco)

11:30 Stewart Cink, Jim Herman, Ian Woosnam (Wal)

11:42 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb

11:54 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Joe Long (Eng), Will Zalatoris

12:12 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendon Todd

12:24 Corey Conners (Can), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

12:36 Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Danny Willett (Eng)

12:48 Cameron Champ, Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff

13:00 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

13:12 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

13:24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson

13:36 Dustin Johnson, Ty Strafaci (a), Lee Westwood (Eng)

13:48 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa), Xander Schauffele

14:00 Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng), Patrick Reed

