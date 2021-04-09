LATEST

The Masters tee times: Rose out early on day two, McIlroy and Rahm together

Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November

The 2021 Masters is under way with England’s Justin Rose leading the battle for the famous Green Jacket.

It’s just seven months since Dustin Johnson blasted his way to glory in Augusta with the 2020 tournament having been rearranged to November due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, the historic championship is back in it’s traditional April date and the golfing world is ready for another classic.

Rose was superb in day one, hitting an opening round of 65 to take an early four shot lead.

There’s obviously still a long way to go before the champion in crowned on Sunday and plenty of star names will be looking to jump up the leaderboard on day two.

The field will be cut following Friday’s action and several top ranked players have a lot to do.

Here is the full rundown of all the tee times for the opening two rounds at the Masters…

The Masters: First round tee-off times

All times local and starting at hole 1, Georgia is 5 hours behind UK timeUSA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs

08:00 Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

08:12 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Matt Jones (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

08:24 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

08:36 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb

08:45 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)

09:00 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendan Todd

09:12 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)

09:24 Danny Willet (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Kevin Kisner

09:36 Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

09:48 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)

10:06 Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)

10:18 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson, Chirstiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

10:30 Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (Eng), Tyler Strafaci (a)

10:42 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

10:54 Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng)

11:06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Martin Laird (Sco)

11:18 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 am Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

11:42 Mike Weird (Can), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

11:54 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin

12:12 Victor Perez (Fra), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus)

12:24 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne (a)

12:36 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar

13:00 Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (Eng), Ryan Palmer

13:12 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler

13:24 Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

13:36 Adam Scott (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

13:48 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas

14:00 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith (Aus), Collin Morikawa

The Masters: Second round tee-off times

All times local and starting at hole 1, Georgia is 5 hours behind UK timeUSA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs

08:00 Martin Laird (Sco), Vijay Singh (Fij)

08:12 Brian Gay, Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker

08:24 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)

08:36 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Mike Weir (Can)

08:48 Lanto Griffin, Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)

09:00 Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus), Victor Perez (Fra)

09:12 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne

09:24 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

09:36 Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng)

09:48 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer

10:06 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler

10:18 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sung Jae Im (Kor)

10:30 Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)

10:42 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas

10:54 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith (Aus), Jordan Spieth

11:06 Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson

11:18 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus), Sandy Lyle (Sco)

11:30 Stewart Cink, Jim Herman, Ian Woosnam (Wal)

11:42 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb

11:54 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Joe Long (Eng), Will Zalatoris

12:12 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendon Todd

12:24 Corey Conners (Can), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)

12:36 Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Danny Willett (Eng)

12:48 Cameron Champ, Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff

13:00 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

13:12 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson

13:24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson

13:36 Dustin Johnson, Ty Strafaci (a), Lee Westwood (Eng)

13:48 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa), Xander Schauffele

14:00 Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng), Patrick Reed

