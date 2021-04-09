The Masters tee times: Rose out early on day two, McIlroy and Rahm together

The 2021 Masters is under way with England’s Justin Rose leading the battle for the famous Green Jacket.
It’s just seven months since Dustin Johnson blasted his way to glory in Augusta with the 2020 tournament having been rearranged to November due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Now, the historic championship is back in it’s traditional April date and the golfing world is ready for another classic.
Rose was superb in day one, hitting an opening round of 65 to take an early four shot lead.
There’s obviously still a long way to go before the champion in crowned on Sunday and plenty of star names will be looking to jump up the leaderboard on day two.
The field will be cut following Friday’s action and several top ranked players have a lot to do.
Here is the full rundown of all the tee times for the opening two rounds at the Masters…
The Masters: First round tee-off times
All times local and starting at hole 1, Georgia is 5 hours behind UK time – USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs
08:00 Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
08:12 Sandy Lyle (Sco), Matt Jones (Aus), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
08:24 Ian Woosnam (Wal), Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
08:36 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb
08:45 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Will Zalatoris, Joe Long (a)
09:00 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendan Todd
09:12 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Corey Conners (Can)
09:24 Danny Willet (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Kevin Kisner
09:36 Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
09:48 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harris English, Abraham Ancer (Mex)
10:06 Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland (Nor)
10:18 Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson, Chirstiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
10:30 Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood (Eng), Tyler Strafaci (a)
10:42 Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm (Spa), Rory McIlroy (NIrl)
10:54 Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng)
11:06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Martin Laird (Sco)
11:18 Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
11:30 am Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
11:42 Mike Weird (Can), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
11:54 Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng), Lanto Griffin
12:12 Victor Perez (Fra), Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus)
12:24 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne (a)
12:36 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
12:48 Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng), Matt Kuchar
13:00 Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton (Eng), Ryan Palmer
13:12 Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Scottie Scheffler
13:24 Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im (Kor), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
13:36 Adam Scott (Aus), Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
13:48 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas
14:00 Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith (Aus), Collin Morikawa
The Masters: Second round tee-off times
All times local and starting at hole 1, Georgia is 5 hours behind UK time – USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs
08:00 Martin Laird (Sco), Vijay Singh (Fij)
08:12 Brian Gay, Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker
08:24 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut)
08:36 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), C.T. Pan (Tpe), Mike Weir (Can)
08:48 Lanto Griffin, Jose Maria Olazabal (Spa), Matt Wallace (Eng)
09:00 Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman (Aus), Victor Perez (Fra)
09:12 Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari (Ita), Charles Osborne
09:24 Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
09:36 Matt Kuchar, Shane Lowry (Irl), Justin Rose (Eng)
09:48 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Billy Horschel, Ryan Palmer
10:06 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Scottie Scheffler
10:18 Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sung Jae Im (Kor)
10:30 Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)
10:42 Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Justin Thomas
10:54 Collin Morikawa, Cameron Smith (Aus), Jordan Spieth
11:06 Hudson Swafford, Michael Thompson
11:18 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus), Sandy Lyle (Sco)
11:30 Stewart Cink, Jim Herman, Ian Woosnam (Wal)
11:42 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Henrik Stenson (Swe), Robert Streb
11:54 Bernhard Langer (Ger), Joe Long (Eng), Will Zalatoris
12:12 Brian Harman, Ian Poulter (Eng), Brendon Todd
12:24 Corey Conners (Can), Si Woo Kim (Kor), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
12:36 Kevin Kisner, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Danny Willett (Eng)
12:48 Cameron Champ, Jason Day (Aus), Matthew Wolff
13:00 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
13:12 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson
13:24 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Webb Simpson
13:36 Dustin Johnson, Ty Strafaci (a), Lee Westwood (Eng)
13:48 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Jon Rahm (Spa), Xander Schauffele
14:00 Daniel Berger, Paul Casey (Eng), Patrick Reed
Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.
18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.
.