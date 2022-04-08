The Masters: Tiger at the rendezvous, Peters in the comeback

Tiger Woods made an astonishing start on Thursday at the Augusta Masters, thirteen months after a car accident that nearly cost his right leg, finished his first lap with a score of 1 against South-Korean Sung-jae Im. was four lengths behind the leader. , “I’m exactly where I wanted to be,” said the 46-year-old American after the first day, during which he showed no sign of weakness, both physically and in his game, sharing himself to place 10th. contestant. He said, “I made two stupid mistakes at number eight, followed by a slight loss of concentration. But I was struggling to get back in the game.

Apart from this bogie, Tiger was looking very strong in the first leg. He missed the first birdie at .5, his ball coming off the rim, before succeeding the next. At this n°6, a par 3, Woods is…