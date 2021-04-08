LATEST

The Masters tips: DeChambeau or McIlroy – who is favourite and who to back?

Avatar
By
Posted on
Bryson DeChambeau could be the man to beat at the Masters

The Masters will take centre-stage once again this week and the famous Augusta National course is set to pay host to one of the most open championships in years.

A host of top names will be battling it out for the Green Jacket but who will emerge victorious on Sunday evening? Here’s who the bookies think will win it…

Bryson DeChambeau could be the man to beat at the Masters

Getty Images – Getty

Bryson DeChambeau could be the man to beat at the Masters

Contents hide
1 The Masters: Top six player odds
2 The Masters: Selected player odds
3 The Masters: Other player odds
4 Win your share of £10,000+ with talkSPORT Selector’s new golf game for the 2021 Masters.
5 Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.
6 18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

The Masters: Top six player odds

Winner odds from Betfair

Bryson DeChambeau: 17/2

While he may divide opinions, DeChambeau’s work ethic and attention to detail is second to none and he’ll certainly look to take Augusta apart this week.

The reigning US Open champion finished a lowly T34 in November but did shoot an impressive third round and will be desperate to show his best this time around.

DeChambeau won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, finished tied third at The Players and is now ranked fifth in the world.

If he can get to grips with the nuances of Augusta National, his power could make him hard to beat.

Dustin Johnson: 9/1

DJ was utterly superb in November, winning at a canter with a record score of 20-under-par.

Johnson has since won the Saudi International in early February but hasn’t shown his best in recent weeks.

Tiger Woods was the last player to defend his Masters title, winning in 2001 and 2002.

Johnson will have brilliant recent memories to call upon around the famous course and could well be donning another Green Jacket come Sunday.

Dustin Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November

GETTY IMAGES

Dustin Johnson claimed glory at the 2020 Masters in November

Jordan Spieth: 10/1

The comeback kid could write a quite remarkable story at Augusta this week.

Spieth’s career had looked as good as over in recent years but he’s put in the hard yards to claw his way back to the top.

The 2015 Masters champion won at last week’s Valero Texas Open to confirm he is back to his very best and has looked in fine form for several weeks.

Can he win in back-to-back weekends following all he’s been through recently?

Justin Thomas: 10/1

Thomas put a tough period behind him when he secured a superb win at The Players last month.

He also finished an impressive fourth at the Masters in November.

For as good as he is, Thomas still only has one major title to his name, a fact he’ll be eager to change as soon as possible.

Winning The Players and then the Masters would be a huge feat but JT definitely has the game to do just that.

11= Jon Rahm - 28/1

Can Jon Rahm claim Masters glory this year?

Jon Rahm: 11/1

A maiden Major win for the mercurial Spaniard is surely a matter of when and not if.

Rahm has not played his best golf in recent months but is a superb talent and well capable of putting together a performance to win this week.

He has finished inside the top ten in his last three Masters tournaments and loves the test that Augusta throws up.

He’ll be many people’s favourite but can he finally take the big step into the winner’s circle.

Rory McIlroy: 16/1

It’s ten years since McIlroy endured his infamous implosion at Augusta.

Leading by four ahead of the final round, the Northern Irishman shot a final round of 80 to tumble down the leaderboard in agonising fashion.

McIlroy has not won for some time and hasn’t shown much form going into this weekend.

He started well at both the WGC at The Concession and at the Arnold Palmer but failed to covert and will now be looking to show the world he remains a top, top player.

Rory McIlroy will be eager to end his Masters hoodoo

Getty Images – Getty

Rory McIlroy will be eager to end his Masters hoodoo

The Masters: Selected player odds

Xander Schauffele: 22/1

Has seven top tens from just 14 Majors played. Still waiting to really join the big time but has the game to the beat the best on his day.

Lee Westwood: 28/1

Has been in brilliant form for several months with a string of superb displays. Had a father-son trip to Augusta recently to prepare.

Cameron Smith: 30/1

The Australian pushed Johnson harder than any other player last year and enjoys it around Augusta.

Tyrrell Hatton: 40/1

Often frustrating but equally often superb. England’s last Masters winner was Danny Willett in 2016 and Hatton could certainly be on contention this week.

Sergio Garcia: 45/1

Another former champion, Garcia has impressed recently with good showings at The Players and the WGC Match Play. Always one to watch.

Lee Westwood has been superb in recent weeks

Getty

Lee Westwood has been superb in recent weeks

The Masters: Other player odds

Patrick Cantlay: 20/1

Brooks Koepka: 25/1

Collin Morikawa: 25/1

Patrick Reed: 28/1

Paul Casey: 28/1

Tony Finau: 28/1

Viktor Hovland: 28/1

Daniel Berger: 30/1

Webb Simpson: 33/1

Sungjae Im: 35/1

Tommy Fleetwood: 35/1

Adam Scott: 40/1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 40/1

Scottie Scheffler: 40/1

Jason Day: 45/1

Joaquin Niemann: 45/1

Bubba Watson: 55/1

Louis Oosthuizen: 55/1

Shane Lowry: 60/1

Win your share of £10,000+ with talkSPORT Selector’s new golf game for the 2021 Masters.

Entries close midday this Thursday. Find out more HERE.

18+. GambleAware.org. T&Cs apply.

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView");

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
750
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
750
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
748
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
733
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
724
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
720
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
642
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
605
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
600
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top