The match between Union and Beerschot halted after Antwerp overflows, with Union looking at three points

Union Saint-Guillois received Beerschot for the struggle of the extremes. Already assured of going down, Antwerpers held a voluntary meeting to hang the Brussels leader. While the score is still 0-0. Was, Antwerp hooligans scrambled in their turn. Some tried to enter the lawns of Duden Park by throwing firecrackers and smoke bombs. The police intervened by securing the land. alexandre bucouta, the referee of the game followed the protocol regarding the stoppage of the game. After about fifteen minutes of hesitation, he decided to send the 22 actors back to the locker room permanently.

Union Saint-Guillois must logically inherit the three points of the package Which will be inflicted on Beerschot. Thus the Brussels men should finish the Classic stage 5 points ahead of Club Brugge, who beat Mechelen 3–0 for their final leg match…