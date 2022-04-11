The match between Union and Beerschot was stopped prematurely

When the score was 0–0, the match was interrupted after anger from Bearshot supporters.

for the return of Vanzeer and without TeumaThe union faltered against Beerschot today.

The first opportunity came from the feet of marqueeHolder this evening, after a good job by Vanzeer. Inexplicably missed recovery from the middle (17th). A great free kick from Nielsenis still ubiquitous today, has overtaken Burgess, lejolieHolders in bearshot cages, well rested (25th).

Few chances in this first half, Beerschot scored from almost anywhere but long shot shankland who advocated Morris Failed on the bar (32nd).

Sangh returned to the field with better intentions. Udavao touched again for the 47th time, Sanusi The 51st responded with a massive strike. The Sangh then created three big opportunities,…