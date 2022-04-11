The match between Union Saint-Guillois and Bearshot was halted due to excesses

The Nice-Om Do Platt Pages.

The fight against extremism in Belgium did not end this Sunday. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the meeting between Union Saint-Guillois, the leader, and Beerschot, the Red Lantern, was halted at 84.I Minutes after Antwerp supporters invaded the pitch. Recognizing that the actors’ safety was no longer assured, Mr Boucott, the referee of the meeting, decided that the match would not end.

?️ Pro League CEO Lorin Parris reacts to excesses of Beerschot fans “It is completely unacceptable that a handful of hotheads spoil everyone’s fun. Not all guilty people will have a place in our stadium anymore”pic.twitter.com/u8HjdpwF6Q — Ma Pro League (@MaProLeague) April 10, 2022

