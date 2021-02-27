“The Mavericks made a bad business decision”: Seth Curry talks about the Mews trading him to the 76ers and how he liked playing against Luca Donsik and co. sport

Seth Curry says the Mavericks made a bad business decision when they traded him to the Philadelphia 76ers, giving their play this year.

Following their Game 7 loss to Qui Leonard and the Raptors in the 2019 ECSF, the 76ers hoped to take this extra leap, which would hopefully lead the ECF or, even better, the promised land..

However, after some major roster changes, the 76ers took several steps back and suffered a first round defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics.

Also read: “Lamello Ball is beating badly on Instagram models”: Hornets fraudsters think how to get social media affected attention

The Sixers decided to undergo another roster shakeup and get rid of guys like Al Horford and Josh Richardson. He introduced outstanding complementary pieces such as Danny Green and Dwight Howard into the mix.

Perhaps the biggest addition to the 76ers will be Seth Curry from the Offers Mavericks.

How has Seth Curry dealt with Philadelphia

The Sixers brought Seth Curry on board, taking Josh Richardson away from the Dallas Mavericks. Richardson was lauded as a lockdown perimeter defender, while also being able to make his own shot at the offensive end of the floor; In a way Jimmy Butler, a poor man. Although he helps protect the Mavericks, he has not been able to remain what he was designed to be.

Philly, on the other hand, is thriving with Seth Curry on their roster. The former Duke Blue Devil has been shooting Roshni ever since he set foot in Philadelphia and is on pace to become a member of a club that he will become a part of as a whole: 50-50-100 club.

When going against his former squad, the Dallas Mavericks, Seth aired his feelings to face Luka Donsik and co. “I think he made a bad business decision,” Seth said of how he felt about the Mavs doing business with him.

Seth Curry says there is nothing personal with the team playing Mavericks, the team that traded him to Philly tonight in the offshin. “I think they made a bad business decision.” Said he enjoyed seeing his former coaches and teammates. – Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) 26 February, 2021

Also read: “Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons reminds me of Shakeel O’Neill and Kobe Bryant”: Sheikh’s nonchalant reaction to Charles Barclay’s outrageous comparison between the Shakes Stars and Lakers legends

However, he expressed enthusiasm for being able to meet his former teammates, who had passed in a season he spent with them. He also took a short stint with the Mavericks earlier in his career in the 2016–17 season.