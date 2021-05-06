The McKnight’s Tech Awards are back! Recognize an innovation that has changed your game – Clinical Daily News – McKnight’s Long Term Care News – McKnight’s Long Term Care News

LATEST

The McKnight's Tech Awards are back! Recognize an innovation that has changed your game

Nominations now are open for the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards. 

The deadline is May 25 to highlight a technological innovation — simple or advanced — and how it has improved care and/or operations in your organization.

There is a streamlined entry form for providers interested in receiving recognition for excellent caregiving programs and processes.

The annual contest, a joint program of McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, sister McKnight’s Senior Living, and newest brand McKnight’s Home Care, has been enriched this year to include the McKnight’s Tech Summit on Aug. 25 and 26, a string of tech-oriented educational webinars, each carrying CE credit.

All skilled nursing, senior living and home care operators are eligible. Each track will have four categories, with Gold, Silver and Bronze awards being presented in each category as warranted:

  • Quality – Winning entries will describe the technology involved and how it was applied to improve the quality of care or services.
  • Innovator of the Year – Winning entries will describe how technological innovation was key to the entry’s success and how it made a difference in the provision of care or services or the bottom line.
  • KISS (Keep It Super Simple) – Winning entries will describe a simple but effective application of technology that improved the provision of care, services or operations.
  • Building Bridges – Winning entries will describe the ways in which an operator is using technology to improve connections between staff members and residents and/or their families.

Nominations will be judged by a panel of experts. The awards program is open to care and/or service providers only (not vendors).

For additional information on the awards, and to enter, visit https://www.mcknightstechawards.com/ .

