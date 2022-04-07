The media reviewer for Media Affairs and Salon was 57 – Deadline

Eric Boehlert, a media critic devoted to calling out right-wing misinformation through his writings as founder of Media Matters for America, Salon, Daily Kos and most recently Press Run website, died in a bike accident on Monday happened. He was 57 years old.

His death was announced today on Twitter by journalist and friend Soledad O’Brien, who called Boehlert “a fierce and fearless defender of truth.” Bohlert was hit by a train while biking in Montclair, New Jersey; Montclair Police reported yesterday that a cyclist was killed after being hit by a New Jersey transit train in Montclair on Monday evening.

“A terrible loss,” writes O’Brien. “We’ve lost a terrific man, the handsome/cool/funny dude who kicked ass on our behalf. The craze for facts,…