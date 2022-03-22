The ‘megarounds’ take over the tech employment sector and add up to almost 800 million

The rise of talent and employment companies does not stop. During this first semester and last year there have been different operations in the sector that They already add up to almost 800 million in just some of the outstanding operations. From Jobandtalent with its ‘mega round’ of 460 million euros, which a few months ago continued to add figures with the double backing of the giant Blackrock, to the recent round of Talent.com where he raised 120 million dollars (108.7 million euros in exchange). In this way, the technological employment sector has established itself as one of the most outstanding with operations both in Spain and abroad.

In our country, the company that develops a digital platform for temporary hiring, Jobandtalent, had spent months negotiating a new capital increase and In December, it completed its round of 440 million euros, which was led by the Swedish fund, Kinnevik. A dozen funds also participated in it, including current and new shareholders, such as Endeavor Catalyst, Alma Mundithe Japanese giant Softbank, Atomic and Kibo Ventures. This operation was also joined by 75 million euros of debt to finance its Temporary Work Company (ETT) model on behalf of Blackrock.

A few months later, the Spanish startup continued to add millions of dollars to Blackrock’s debt and raised the amount lent to 210 million euros. This figure is added to the 460 million committed in the last round. In addition to establishing itself as one of the great Spanish companies in the sector, the company founded by Juan Urdiales and Felipe Navío, reached a rating that crowned it as the new Spanish unicorn. The digital ETT has needed almost 1,000 million dollars of raised capital to be valued at just over 2,300 million.

Despite the lack of ‘tech’ personnel, every day there are more companies that seek to help hire these specialists and are gaining ground in the sector.

Although the Spanish company aims to a business model for casual, gig, and hourly workers, there are also others that are dedicated to more specific areas. This is the case of Circular.iothe national startup specialized in attracting online technological talent for companies, and which was founded by exJobandtalent, Pedro Torrecillas and Teo Ruiz. At the beginning of March, the company raised 7.5 million dollars (6.9 million euros in exchange) to strengthen its international expansion. Although not considered a ‘megaround’, Kibo Ventures again made an appearance in this type of company and led the expansion where European funds such as Point Nine, All Iron Ventures, eFounders, LocalGlobe, among others, also participated.

One of the last that has stood out in the world of recruitment was Talent.com. It is a job search company based in Montreal. A few days ago they announced a series B for 120 million dollars (108.7 million euros) that they will use to consolidate their presence in Latin America with a special focus on Mexico, where they plan to open offices in the coming months. Funds such as Inovia Capital and other international funds such as Investissement Québec, Climb Ventures, BDC Capital, Fondaction and HarbourVest Partners have joined its shareholders’ bench. Along with the 108 million, raised another 30 million in debt from the banking group BMO Financial Group.

Fountain and Workstream They are two foreign companies that work with a model similar to that of the Spanish Jobandtalent. The first company helps organizations find and hire the most suitable people for certain jobs. Closed a round of capital a few years ago for 23 million dollars to continue expanding its business and today they are already present in 77 countries. The second of them, based in San Francisco, provides solutions for hourly contracts. Last year they added 43.4 million euros from different managers and from big investors like the CEO of Zoom, Eric Yuan or Tony Xu, the CEO of the delivery company DoorDash.

There are also others like Remote, which have taken advantage of the rise of the pandemic to strengthen their business model. It is a company that provides tools to manage onboarding, payroll, benefits, and other services for tech workers in remote countries. This regardless of whether they are hired, full time or part time. They added 135.8 million euros to reach other countries and improve their tools in areas such as benefits, equity incentive planning, visa and immigration support, and employee relocation. Despite the fact that there is currently a lack of technological personnel in Spain, according to different experts, there are more and more platforms related to this sector that seek to solve this type of search by large companies.