The memory of Mauro Szetta after the death of his parents: “I miss them very much”

Journalist Mauro Bridge Going through a tough family time. After the loss of his mother four months ago FeliciaIt was also known that his father, Enrique Sztanjnszrajber, 81 years old, died last week, In his personal Instagram account, the social communicator left some heartfelt words for his parents along with several family photos. The results were not long in coming and many of his followers, one of them his brother, darioAnd friends expressed their condolences.

In a text full of emotions, group wrote: “They are my parents, Felisa and Enrique. I miss you very much and I will love you forever.”, In continuation, he thanked for the moments alive: “Their fragrance, their form, the nurture they gave me. Mom and Dad, I love you, thank you for making me…