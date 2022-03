For a guy from a small town in South Carolina, Ja Morant certainly feels comfortable in the spotlight. They entertain a New York media crowd after the Memphis Grizzlies win at Madison Square Garden on February 2.

“Mike check, Mike check – yo, yo, yo,” Morant said while playing the microphone, as he sat down in his seat next to fellow 22-year-old franchise cornerstone Jaren Jackson Jr. “It’s the Unicorn, Man, and Ninja in Here…