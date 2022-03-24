The Miami Heat, currently in first place in the East, almost ripped each other to shreds Wednesday night | This is the Loop

If you hadn’t been following the NBA until recently and took a look at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, you’d assume that things were all hunky dory in the Miami heat-land. you will be wrong
Yes, the Heat are alone in the East, but their once comfortable lead has shrunk to 1.5 games, and it’s not just one team in striking distance. Facelift The Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics are all fine and ready to pounce, all thanks to the Heat skipping four of their last seven games.
In their most recent loss to the Golden State Warriors, who were without their big three of Steph, Klay and Drummond, disappointment was boiling. Found things…