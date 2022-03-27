The Miami Heat lost again in embarrassing fashion; It’s officially time to panic

It’s officially time to panic with the Miami Heat.

After losing a third-straight game, this time to a 17-point lead against the New York Knicks, it’s hard not to feel a sense of panic all around. heat of miami, Heat are now just 3-5 in their last eight games and their bad habits are starting to become a trend.

With just weeks until the playoffs, the Heat aren’t playing the brand of basketball you want and losing his hold on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, If they’re not careful, there’s the possibility that this team could fall out entirely to seed fourth – the Boston Celtics, who sit in fourth, are just one game behind the Heat.

After the game, the team said all the right things. It was either a combination of late game issues…