The Minister of Sports and the Minister of Education inaugurate the 2022 School League

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, and Dr. Hamad bin Muhammad Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Education, inaugurated the third edition of the Schools Football League and the first edition of the various games for boys and girls, in a ceremony held this morning, Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in Riyadh, in the presence of Prince Fahd bin Galloi Bin Mosaed, Vice President of the Olympic Committee…