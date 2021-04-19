The Monday Miracle

A fast snapshot on the week that was.
Largest Upset: Andrey Fedosov +700 over Mahammadrasul Majidov
Notable New Champions:
- EBU European Union Cruiserweight Champion: Fabio Turchi
- WBC World Feminine Heavyweight Champion: Hanna Gabriels
- WBA World Feminine Gentle Heavyweight Champion: Hanna Gabriels
Going Ahead:
- The Jake Paul Conflict Wagon Blitzes On: Weird because the stoppage might need been, you possibly can’t argue with the knockdown, which was a pointy right, that floored Ben Askren and perhaps gave some credence and cred to Jake Paul’s boxing skills. What the hell or who the hell is subsequent is anybody’s goddamned guess.
- Let’s Get Unified: And nonetheless WBO Middleweight champion regardless of a valiant effort from Liam Williams on Saturday, Demetrius Andrade regarded completely sharp as hell. Andrade and promoter Eddie Hearn weren’t shy about calling out each different champion within the division, together with Canelo, afterwards.
- It’s Triller’s World, We’re Simply Residing in It: Presumably got here close to 2 million PPV buys, purchased Fite to regulate their distribution, AND might need legit fights like Prograis-Broner on its playing cards? People, we have now a brand new heavyweight in skilled boxing.