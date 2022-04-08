The Morning Show host Larry Emdur released his first memoir, Happy Us. ready to issue

star of the morning show Larry Emdur takes a nostalgic look at how he grew up in the 1970s and ’80s and found fame in television in his new memoir, Happy Us.

Speaking with entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who broke the news of the memoir in his regular entertainment segment, Emdur revealed his excitement ahead of the memoir’s release on August 3.

Watch Larry Emdur discuss his new memoir in the video player above

Watch The Morning Show on Channel 7 and stream it for free 7 plus ,

“I’m celebrating 40 years in the business this year, so I started writing stories about old TV stuff, the price is right The contestants had a good time in farting and logies,” said Emdur.

“And then I started writing some nostalgic stuff — back in the day, and that’s the stuff that stuck. It…