The most iconic episodes of ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ air – FilmyOne.com

It’s true – anything Steve Harvey touches turns to gold! With its incredible game show Family quarrel about celebrities, we all got addicted and wished our family could join in! Despite those challenging questions, we loved all the hilarious answers and dad jokes.

If you are not familiar with it Family quarrel about celebrities, and you wonder, “Why would celebrities go to a thousand dollar game show?” that’s because these celebrities answer questions to hopefully win a big prize for their beloved charities.

So let’s take a look at some of our favorites Family feud of celebrities episodes.

Contents hide
1 Grey’s Anatomy vs Station 19
2 Blackish vs The Goldbergs
3 Steph Curry to Chris Paul
4 The bachelors vs The bachelors
5 The office vs SNL

Grey’s Anatomy vs Station 19

In season 5 episode 6, it was the battle for the Shonda Rhimes TV shows: Grey’s Anatomy Station 19If someone took the gold home, we really thought it would Grey’s AnatomyAfter all, how many awards has the fictional show promoted? Fortunately, these questions were basic medical answers, so there was no need for Dr. Gray.

Starring Grey’s Anatomy‘s cast as Kelly McCreary, Chandra Wilson, James Pockens Jr., Sarah Drew against Station 19Jason George, Barrett Doss and Jaina Lee Ortiz, there will certainly be a fire that must be put out.

Blackish vs The Goldbergs

Who doesn’t love a good family sitcom that reminds you of your childhood? Well, in this Family feud of celebrities episode we have only the best TV shows suitable for our whole crazy family: Blackish The GoldbergsThe episode stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jeff Garlin and many more from your favorite ABC sitcom cast.

Between Steve Harvey’s sense of humor, Garlin & Anderson’s jokes, who has the time to answer questions? In Season 6 Episode 11, the ABC family will keep you busy!

Steph Curry to Chris Paul

Now we know that basketball season is upon us. But did you get the chance to see Steph Curry & Chris Paul show off their trivia skills in Family quarrel about celebritiesSo if you missed the Golden Warriors vs Phoenix Suns this NBA season, you better watch the action-packed night of fun with Steve Harvey in Season 5 Episode 3.

Starting with a confusing Popeye stripper question, and slowly running out of time, it looks like the Golden Warriors can go unbeaten in this charity game.

The bachelors vs The bachelors

Family quarrel about celebrities is nothing without a little drama, but in this special episode of The bachelors vs The bachelors, the roses are gone, but the tension in the room is high! Fortunately, Steve Harvey’s heart is not at stake, but money for their favorite charities is.

In Season 3 Episode 6, Bachelor Nation members like Shawn Booth, Ben Higgens, Andi Dorfman, Sarah Herron and Kaitlyn Bristowe give Steve Harvey a run for his money with these charming answers. Does anyone know what a woman wants that is big and luscious? We’ll give you a hint, it is not brain or eyes. Nice try, bachelors.

The office vs SNL

Unfortunately not the entire cast of The office or SNL were featured on Steve Harvey’s Family quarrel about celebrities, but The officeCraig Robinson, ed SNLCasey Wilson certainly represented their hit comedy shows when they fought for the stage!

In Season 5 Episode 8, the comedians take their families and compete against each other for the prize of $ 25,000. When Robinson decides to kill money quickly, the show takes a turn for the worse. The episode not only challenges Robinson to think quickly, but also puts his brother in a tricky situation with the last question of the evening, “Name something you could buy a candy bar from?”

What is your favorite? Family quarrel about celebrities delivery? Let us know in the comments below.

