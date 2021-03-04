LATEST

“The most important celebration will still be Sunday” – Stefano Dominicelli says that there is no podium celebration for the sprint race. sport

Posted on
Loading...

“The most important celebration will still be Sunday” – Stefano Dominical wants to get better for the Sunday to Saturday sprint race.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​considering adding sprint races to the weekend, even with mixed reactions from the fraternity. However, it will not rise to prominence Sunday, claims F1 CEO Stefano Dominical.

According to him, the proposal for the sprint race will be presented in front of the Bahrain Grand Prix, but whatever happens, it will not be a podium ceremony.

“We are defining the sprint race now, and we will present the event before the Bahrain Grand Prix,” Domenici said at an event F1 forms a new alliance with Ferrari Trento To provide your sparkling wine For the podium from this year.

“We have to make sure that there is a difference between the prestigious celebration of the race – which is the iconic moment at the end of the program on Sunday afternoon.

“This is the climax of the event, and it has to be kept apart from other moments. Therefore the most important celebration will still be on Sunday afternoon, and not Saturday. “

Alpine shows enthusiasm

Renault Executive Director Marcin Budkowsk has endorsed the idea of ​​the Grand Prix Week shakeup showing neither objection nor neutrality among minorities. “The sprint race, or whatever they’re going to be called – super qualification – that’s the excitement in three days,” he said.

“We can qualify on Friday, race on Saturday, and race again on Sunday. And we are going to be a lot less prepared in qualifying. For fans on the circuit or at home, it is three days of excitement.

“Teams sometimes see it, and we’re so obsessed about competing with each other, we’re so obsessive about proving our competition and performance, but we need to put in a good performance it occurs.

“I think it would help to put on a good show for the fans. So let’s try new formats. This is a great opportunity to see if this is something we want to carry forward to the next seasons. “

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
928
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
854
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
747
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
719
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
704
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
684
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });