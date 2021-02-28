The most important principles you need to know before ‘Elite’ season 4 premiere – TMT Daily

Thanks to Netflix, the season 3 finale won’t be the last time we’ll see the elite branch. In fact, the cast is better than ever and is set to bring us the best Las Encinas students in season 4. Although some have spoken of his farewell, we are very excited to welcome some new players to the thrilling series.

On May 22, 2020 Of the elite The cast posted a video on Instagram showing how excited they all are to return to our screens with their screenplay for Season 4. The teaser included all of our favorites from COVID-friendly distances: Itzan Escama (Samuel), Claudia Salas (Rebecca), Miguel Bernardo (Guzman), Aron Piper (Ander), Georgina Amoros (Catena), and Omar Ayuso (Omar).

Although there is not the elite As of the season 4 trailer so far, many fans are already wondering what might happen next in the Spanish series.

the elite cast

In Case You Forgot, Season 3 the elite Ended with Lu (Danna Paola) and Nadia (Mina El Hammani) get a scholarship And left his fellow Las Encinas students to study at Columbia University in New York City, which seemed the best option for him after Polo’s death.

Another character stated that his last goodbye to a private and remote boarding school was Carla (Esther Exposito). Carla decides to leave her winners to her father and Valerio (Jorge Lopez) and probably won’t make a comeback in season 4.

the elite Actress ester exposito told Oprah Magazine: “It’s very emotional, and the characters go through really difficult situations and times. But there is a lot of love between girlfriends and boyfriends, but also between friends.”

Luckily for thanks Instagram announcement The screenplay for season 4, we know that characters like Omar (Omar Ayuso) and Rebecca (Claudia Salas) will return. And the most exciting twist the elite season 4 Her new characters joining the two-year time jump are: Manu Raios, Carla Diaz, Martina Caridi and Pol Grench. But what do the fans think will happen in season 4?

Welcome to new york city

As our favorite characters Lou and Nadia have moved to New York City, fans have been wondering if Spanish series Can join the pair and bring the cast to the Big Apple.

According to Elite daily, The show’s latest crook Malik (Letty Sene) is going to be with Lu and Nadia, so wouldn’t the rest of the group want to join? Can you imagine Carla’s new boarding school in New York City? Well, fans To know Guzman wouldn’t survive without Nadia, so it feels right!

Revenge is the new black

At the end of season 3, we saw that Ketna (Georgina Amores) did not find her dream job, So many fans are thinking “Will Ketan’s life look like a watchman?” Will Ketna give her the revenge that went wrong with her? Perhaps season 4 will revolve around Polo’s life after his death.

back together

Unfortunately, some of the cast were left behind during graduation, but with the jump to season 4, we could see the whole the elite The squads are back together sharing secrets and most likely backstabbing each other. Luckily, they will be in. the real world With actual results. Could this be an opportunity for everyone to forget the past and move on? Or are some still holding ones that cannot be changed?

The character

With the help of Time Jump the new cast actually fit together perfectly. In fact, season 4 of the Spanish series the elite Will bring a clean slate for some and who doesn’t want anything else Chaos Creators – we believe!

However, fans are receiving more attention than previously announced FormulaTV This season 4 will be the last time we see original cast members such as Itzen Escamilla and Omar Ayuso. Let’s wait and see.

Are You Ready for This the elite season 4? Let us know in the comments below.