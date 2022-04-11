The Most Popular Movies on Netflix Right Now Apart from ‘The Call’

According to the streaming service’s public ranking system, “The Call” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix.

The 2013 thriller was a commercial success upon release and seems to be getting new life since it joined Netflix on April 10. “The Call” stars Halle Berry as a 911 operator who takes her phone after kidnapping a teenage girl (Abigail Breslin). a serial killer.

Another crime drama “Four Brothers” is in second place. The 2005 thriller stars Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, Andre Benjamin and Garrett Hedlund as four siblings who try to avenge the murder of their adoptive mother.