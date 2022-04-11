The Most Popular Pets in Every State Apart from Cats and Dogs

National Pet Day is April 11, and whether you have a dog, cat, fish, hamster or other animal in your family, today is the day to give your pet an extra treat.

officials say Most households in the United States have at least one pet. But besides the ever-popular cats and dogs, what are some of the other most popular pets across the country?

Google Trends has shared with USA TODAY a map of the most searched pets by state, with guinea pigs, chinchillas, bearded dragons, sugar gliders and hamsters.

Bearded dragons dominated the South, while guinea pigs were popular from coast to coast. And New Mexico stood out over the past year with the hamster as one of the state’s most searched pets.

