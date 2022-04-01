The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans have been thrown a very juicy bone by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a fussy and small street-legal rally car, off our shores. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is arriving later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That’s right, the Corolla, which for decades has been an easy-to-recommended, easy-to-forget commuter — in a word, boring — developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing (GR), has gone on a performance-aided bender here. . Performance Division.
We’ve known about the GR Corolla for quite some time now, what with all the obvious teasers from Toyota. Part of this was to build hype, but part of it was also that the car was delayed by a year. Not by chip shortage or pandemic, but by Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda…
