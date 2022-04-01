The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans have been thrown a very juicy bone by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a fussy and small street-legal rally car, off our shores. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is arriving later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That’s right, the Corolla, which for decades has been an easy-to-recommended, easy-to-forget commuter — in a word, boring — developed by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing (GR), has gone on a performance-aided bender here. . Performance Division.