The moving confession that Gerardo Rozin made to his girlfriend ten years ago

one month after the death of Gerardo Rozin An old interview surfaced in which the driver talks about death and illness.

This note was given in the framework of the program In Rozin’ World, 2012, where his last girlfriend Eugenia Quibell asked him about his main fear.

“Fear? What are you afraid of?”, Eugenie asked, program announcer and when he was not yet their partner, “To be sick,” replied Gerardo Rozin and continued: “My health is critical. I think so. I have been deaf in one ear for ten years due to an autoimmune disease.”

“I don’t take care of myself very much. I have a lot of numbers that you shouldn’t have. And an enduring battle with the entire respiratory sphere, like many others who have devoted themselves to it, ”he continued.