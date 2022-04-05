The Mysterious Death of Robert Maxwell and Claims Jeffrey Epstein Helped Hide the theft of Millions

Ghislaine Maxwell’s family was embroiled in scandal before her crimes with Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

The socialite, who became a close friend of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was convicted of grooming and child sex trafficking in December last year and faces 65 years in prison.

But Ghislain’s ill-health isn’t the first time the Maxwell family has been maligned.

Eye-opening BBC new documentary series, House of Maxwell, charts the story of one of the world’s most extraordinary family sagas ever, told using intimate first-hand accounts and exclusive sources from the archive .

The first episode focuses on media tycoon Robert Maxwell, whose death under the most mysterious circumstances after falling from a yacht…